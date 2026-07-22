Leadership Shake-Up: Indonesia's Free Meals Program Faces Turmoil

Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, head of Indonesia's National Nutrition Agency, resigns amid health issues, fiscal cuts, and a criminal probe into President Prabowo Subianto's free meals scheme. The program, central to Prabowo's campaign, faces scrutiny over quality concerns and logistics, with further budget reductions likely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 09:27 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 09:27 IST
Leadership Shake-Up: Indonesia's Free Meals Program Faces Turmoil
Prabowo Subianto
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's National Nutrition Agency faces renewed leadership turmoil as the head of the agency, Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, resigns due to health concerns. Her departure marks the second leadership change following budget cuts and a criminal investigation surrounding President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free meals program.

Deyang, who took over in June, cited extreme stress and required treatment for a heart condition, necessitating her resignation. Her exit raises questions about the future of the free meals scheme which has already been marred by logistical challenges, quality issues, and instances of food poisoning.

The ambitious program, a cornerstone of Prabowo's campaign, faces increased fiscal scrutiny with its budget slashed multiple times. Despite delivering meals to 62.5 million of its target recipients, additional budget evaluations are expected, potentially affecting its capacity and reach.

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