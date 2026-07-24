Juergen Klopp has commenced his role as Germany's national football coach, issuing a stern warning to the media to respect his family's privacy or risk him stepping down.

Klopp's appointment follows Germany's disappointing World Cup campaign under Julian Nagelsmann, and he has promised to bring his energetic and direct approach to the team.

Highly regarded as a leading candidate by the German football association, Klopp's hiring is seen as a strategic move to restore the footballing prowess of the four-time world champions.