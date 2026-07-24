Cyclospora Outbreak Widens: FDA and CDC Expand Investigation

The U.S. FDA and CDC are broadening their investigation into a Cyclospora outbreak traced to shredded iceberg lettuce from central Mexico. Cases have spread across nine states with nearly 1,947 infections, primarily linked to Taco Bell. Despite the outbreak, no deaths have been reported, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 20:38 IST
Cyclospora Outbreak Widens: FDA and CDC Expand Investigation
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. FDA and CDC have expanded their investigation into a Cyclospora outbreak associated with shredded iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico. Newly identified cases have surfaced in four states, adding to an outbreak now spanning nine states, including Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan.

The Cyclospora infection has affected approximately 1,947 individuals, as per epidemiological data coordinated by the CDC. The cases, mostly tied to Taco Bell customers, have resulted in at least 98 hospitalizations. There have been no deaths reported from the infection, according to health officials.

The investigation continues as experts work to determine the outbreak's reach, focusing on shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms and served at Taco Bell. Following a lettuce recall from Taylor Farms, Mexico’s health ministry reported no Cyclospora contamination in tested samples from the supplier, yet U.S. authorities have called for public caution.

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