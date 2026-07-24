Russia Targets Drone Demonstration Site Outside Kyiv

A Russian missile strike targeted a site outside Kyiv on Friday, where Ukrainian and foreign-made drones were being demonstrated. The Russian Defence Ministry reported the site was involved in planning drone attacks on Russian civilian targets.

The facility, where the demonstration was held, included drone developers, manufacturers, Ukrainian military drone force commanders, and intelligence officials. They were all present during the attack, as stated by the Russian Defence Ministry.

According to Ukrainian officials and industry representatives, the Russian ballistic missile strike in Ukraine's Kyiv region resulted in ten deaths and nearly 100 injuries at the venue hosting the defence industry event.