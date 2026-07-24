Russia Targets Drone Demonstration Site Outside Kyiv

A Russian missile strike targeted a site near Kyiv, where Ukrainian and foreign-made drones were being demonstrated. The attack resulted in ten fatalities and numerous injuries. Ukrainian and foreign drone developers, intelligence officials, and military personnel were present at the event, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 20:43 IST
Russia Targets Drone Demonstration Site Outside Kyiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A Russian missile strike targeted a site outside Kyiv on Friday, where Ukrainian and foreign-made drones were being demonstrated. The Russian Defence Ministry reported the site was involved in planning drone attacks on Russian civilian targets.

The facility, where the demonstration was held, included drone developers, manufacturers, Ukrainian military drone force commanders, and intelligence officials. They were all present during the attack, as stated by the Russian Defence Ministry.

According to Ukrainian officials and industry representatives, the Russian ballistic missile strike in Ukraine's Kyiv region resulted in ten deaths and nearly 100 injuries at the venue hosting the defence industry event.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran
3
Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

United States
4
WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

From Scraps to Strategy: How Food Waste Could Power the Next Bioeconomy

Different Economies, Same Lesson: Better Finance Needs Knowledge and Attitude

When Supply Chains Break, Digital Decisions Drive the Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026