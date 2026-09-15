Yemen Crisis: Displacement Surges Amid Renewed Conflict

The United Nations refugee agency announced on Tuesday that the resurgence of conflict in Yemen has internally displaced more than 100,000 people. Thousands have also taken to the sea, fleeing to Djibouti. The agency reports significant impediments to humanitarian aid, citing insecurity, damaged infrastructure, and movement restrictions.

The conflict intensifies as Iran-backed Houthi forces escalate their attacks on Saudi Arabian cities and target energy infrastructure. Their advance along Yemen’s Red Sea coast towards the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait presents serious geopolitical implications, as the strait remains a crucial shipping route.

In a firm response, Saudi and Yemeni air forces have launched strikes against Houthi positions, heightening the volatile situation on the ground. The ongoing battle continues to contribute to the worsening humanitarian crisis.