A teacher trying a new approach with a class needs time to see whether it helps, talk it through with colleagues and decide what to change. UNESCO and the International Task Force on Teachers for Education 2030 say that kind of learning should be a right for every teacher, with working conditions that make it possible throughout a career. The new Global Report on Teachers: Advancing teacher professional development through lifelong learning finds that access to training remains uneven and that what is offered often falls short of what teachers need in their classrooms.

The report was launched on 23 November 2026 at the 15th Teacher Policy Dialogue Forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. It covers educators in early childhood care and education, primary and secondary schools, technical and vocational education and training, and adult education. Its scope extends to non-formal and community-based learning, including teaching in workplaces, refugee settings and emergencies, where the time and resources available for professional development can look very different.

Carlos Vargas, UNESCO's chief of section for teacher development and head of the Teacher Task Force secretariat, described what professional learning can look like when teachers have room for it. A teacher can take a classroom problem to colleagues, try an approach they suggest and share what happens so others can learn from it. Vargas said governments can support that exchange by protecting time for learning during the working day and giving teachers a say in how they use it.

Where access to teacher training falls short

Only 45 per cent of countries with complete data require continuing professional development across all levels from pre-primary to secondary education. Access is particularly uneven for teachers in underserved, rural and crisis-affected settings, and professional learning remains fragmented and underfunded in many education systems. The report finds that one-off training sessions often dominate what is available, leaving less room for mentoring, collaboration with colleagues and learning through everyday teaching.

The needs teachers face are changing along with the people they teach. The report notes that the global share of people aged over 60 is projected to rise from 12 per cent in 2015 to 22 per cent by 2050, a shift that will affect educational needs and relationships across generations. New technologies, including artificial intelligence, and changes in what learners need from education give teachers further reasons to keep developing skills they can use in their own settings.

The 2024 Global Report on Teachers identified a need for 44 million additional teachers worldwide by 2030. The new edition links sustained professional development to the ability of education systems to attract, prepare and retain qualified teachers, with support stretching from initial preparation and induction through continuing learning and career progression. For someone entering the profession, that can mean having help during the first years in the classroom and seeing how professional growth can continue as their responsibilities change.

What a right to professional development would mean at work

The report recommends connecting policies and practices across the stages of a teaching career and recognising the different places in which teachers learn, from formal programmes to work with colleagues. It calls for professional development to be recognised as a right and for working conditions to make that right usable, including time during the working day. Learning should fit teachers' career stages and local contexts and help them respond to emerging challenges such as AI.

Collaboration and a culture of care are central to the report's recommendations, which treat professional learning as something people can build together around the needs they see in their schools and communities. UNESCO and the Teacher Task Force call for teachers' professional judgement to carry more weight, recognising them as people who create knowledge and can contribute to research, policy and practice. Giving teachers a role in shaping their own learning can help bring classroom questions into decisions about what training is offered and how it is delivered.

The report calls for stronger international cooperation in support of nationally led professional development systems that are equitable, accessible, collaborative and adequately funded over the long term. Countries can share what they have learned about training and working conditions, with national governments and teacher organisations shaping policies that fit their education systems. Sustained funding matters because arrangements such as mentoring and protected learning time need to be available year after year to reach teachers at different career stages.

How the report could shape education policy beyond 2030

The report comes as countries consider the education agenda beyond 2030 and as work continues to update the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. It builds on recommendations from the UN Secretary-General's High-Level Panel on the Teaching Profession and commitments made in the 2025 Santiago Consensus. Governments, teacher organisations and education partners can use the findings to guide policy and investment and support Sustainable Development Goal 4 on inclusive, equitable and quality education for all.

UNESCO hosts the secretariat of the Teacher Task Force, an independent global alliance created in 2008 that now has more than 150 members. The alliance shares research and other knowledge, advocates for stronger policies and investment in teaching, and helps countries and regions learn from one another. For teachers, the proposals become tangible when a timetable makes room for professional learning, the support reaches the places where they work and the people teaching every day have a say in what they learn.