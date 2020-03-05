2 Indian journalism students win inaugural IJA award

Two Indian girls studying in a British university have jointly won the inaugural award instituted by the Indian Journalists Association (IJA) for Indian students producing the best content on a postgraduate journalism course in the UK. IJA is a 73-year-old organization representing UK-based journalists covering Indian affairs. Janani Suri and Malika Malhotra, students of International Journalism in the Cardiff University, were declared joint winners of the IJA award for 2018-19. They have presented a cash prize of 250 pounds each and certificates at an IJA symposium on 'The changing face of media' here on Thursday. Academics at the university's School of Journalism, Media and Culture said Suri and Malhotra demonstrated a high level of skill and potential in their projects on the course that combines theory and practice. While Suri produced a portfolio of five print features on the 'MeToo' movement in India, Malhotra was chosen for her analytical television report on the development of Ganga river transportation and its impact on local communities.

Matt Swaine, course director of MA International Journalism, said: "We are delighted to be working with the IJA on this award in what is the 50th anniversary of journalism training at Cardiff University". IJA president and senior BBC journalist Naresh Kaushik said the award is an annual initiative of the organization to "encourage Indian students of journalism coming to the UK, particularly at a time when the need for well-trained and impartial journalists has never been felt more".

