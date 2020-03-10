Six more coronavirus cases in Kerala, total 12: CM

Six more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kerala, and the total number of infected people now stood at 12, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday. The affected include three who had come from Italy and eight who came in contact with them, Vijayan told reporters after a special cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

A three-year-old child, who returned along with his parents from the European nation, had tested positive in Kochi on Monday. The samples of his parents have also been sent for testing and the results are awaited, Vijayan said.

Totally, 1,116 people are under surveillance in the state and 149 in various hospitals, he said. India's first three positive cases, reported from Kerala earlier, have been treated and discharged from hospitals.

In the backdrop of more cases being reported, classes for grade one to 7 would not be held in all state, CBSE and ICSE schools. But, exams for grade eight, nine, 10 and higher secondary would be held.

Students who are under observation would be permitted to write examinations in a special room. The Chief Minister said all colleges would also be shut till this month end.

Madrasas and tutorials would also be closed till March 31. Marriage rituals can be held but people should aovid attending such functions.

It is better pilgrims do not visit Sabarimala for darshan, Vijayan said..

