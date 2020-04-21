Left Menu
David Leitch to produce biopic on Jutta Kleinschmidt

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-04-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 11:03 IST
Filmmaker David Leitch is set to produce a biographical drama film on the life of racer Jutta Kleinschmidt. According to Variety, Amblin Partners has bought the movie rights to life story of Kleinschmidt, who was the first and only woman to win the brutal off-road endurance race The Dakar Rally.

The banner has also bought rights to her book "My Victory at Dakar". The Dakar Rally is one of the most dangerous races on the planet. The multi-stage race begins in Paris and ends in Dakar, Senegal. Kleinschmidt, who was born in Germany, had famously won the race in 2001.

Leitch, best known for directing movies such as "Atomic Blonde", "Deadpool 2" and "Hobbs & Shaw", will produce the project with his producing partner Kelly McCormick through their 87North production banner. David Kaufmann, who conceived the project, will also produce the movie with Greta Heinemann penning the script.

