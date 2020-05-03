'Wish you were here': Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis Dutt on 39th death anniversary

Veteran actor Sunjay Dutt on Saturday shared a throwback picture remembering his mom and ace actor Nargis Dutt on her 39th death anniversary. The 'Kalank' star took to Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture with his mother. The picture features Sanjay sitting next to Nargis as she speaks to him.

Taking to Instagram, the 60-year-old star wrote, "It's been 39 years since you left us but I know you're always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today & everyday. Love you and miss you everyday Mom." The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1 lakh likes within 50 minutes of being posted.

It received likes and comments by celebrity followers Siddhant Chaturvedi and Athiya Shetty. Sanjay's wife, Manyata, left two red hearts on the heart-warming memory of the mother-son duo.

Nargis Dutt, the silver screen beauty from the 1940s to 60s, is best known for her phenomenal role in her 1957 film 'Mother India' Nargis featured in 51 films including the epic classics like 'Barsaat', 'Shree 420', 'Andaz', 'Awara', and 'Raat Aur Din'. (ANI)