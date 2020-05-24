Eva Green doesn't want children because she fears being 'judged'PTI | London | Updated: 24-05-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 15:58 IST
Actor Eva Green says she can't visualise herself embracing motherhood any time soon as she believes it would be "difficult" for her to bear the scrutiny. However, the "Penny Dreadful" star said one can't predict the future.
"I don't know. For now, no. What will be, will be. It's difficult - it's the judgement of other people, really," Green told Town & Country magazine. The French actor, who will next be seen as an astronaut-in-training in "Proxima", said she developed a close bond with child actor Zelie Boulant-Lemesle, who plays her eight-year-old daughter in the film.
"There was something raw about her, very shy, very internal, and we really connected on that level. I'm always attracted to people who are not completely outgoing," Green, 39, said. Directed by Alice Winocour, the French drama also stars Lars Eidinger, Matt Dillon and Sandra Huller.
