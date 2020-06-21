Left Menu
Development News Edition

Katherine Langford on why she didn't come back for '13 Reasons Why' finale

"It's funny because I haven't fully seen season three or four - but I'm making my way through season three and watching season four now that that chapter's closed," she added. The 24-year-old actor said she is proud of her former cast members and they are "still really tight".

PTI | London | Updated: 21-06-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 18:00 IST
Katherine Langford on why she didn't come back for '13 Reasons Why' finale
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@13ReasonsWhy)

"13 Reasons Why" star Katherine Langford has revealed she was unable to return for the final series of the hit show as she was busy shooting for her new project "Cursed" for the streamer. Langford shot to international fame with her performance as the high school student Hannah Baker whose suicide rocks Liberty High when the titular tapes find their way to her various classmates who abetted her death in the first season of the Netflix Original.

Though the Australian actor came back for the sophomore season in spirit and flashbacks, she announced her exit from the show ahead of its third chapter. But fans had speculated she may film a brand new cameo for the fourth and final installment, which debuted earlier this month.

Asked why she didn't star in the final series, Langford told Digital Spy, "I think I was still filming 'Cursed', so I wasn't able to go in and shoot anything." The makers used archive footage from the first season to insert her into the finale, giving some closure to the story of Hannah's classmate and friend Clay Jensen (played by Dylan Minnette). "It's funny because I haven't fully seen season three or four - but I'm making my way through season three and watching season four now that that chapter's closed," she added.

The 24-year-old actor said she is proud of her former cast members and they are "still really tight". "In many ways, I already know what happens and I'm just so proud for them. Closing that chapter was such a special part instilled in all of our lives," Langford said. She will next be seen playing the role of Nimue in "Cursed", a fantasy drama loosely based on Arthurian legend.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Solar eclipse: Cloudy skies, social distancing play spoilsports for many

The sun appeared as a ring of fire on Sunday in an annular solar eclipse, fascinating skygazers in parts of India but disappointing many for whom the celestial event was obscured by cloudy skies. Across a narrow belt which included parts of...

Entertainment News Roundup: British actor Ian Holm dies at 88; Dutch soccer players boycott TV show and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Live gigs in Britain are back - but youll need a carThere wont be any moshing going on, but entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment is rolling out a series of gigs across t...

Couple die in roof collapse

A couple died after the roof of their house collapsed in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, police said. Kallu 50, his wife Margshree 45 and three children were seriously injured in the incident in Kalan area, sub-divisional ma...

Say hello to yoga, goodbye to stress: Bengal guv

The sixth International Yoga Day was observed with gusto at various places in Bengal on Sunday, as authorities of educational institutes, and several leaders urged people to adopt a healthy lifestyle to keep stress and anxiety at bay, amid ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020