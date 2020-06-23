Left Menu
Development News Edition

Endemol Shine adapting Damyanti Biswas' crime novel 'You Beneath Your Skin' into series

Production company Endemol Shine India is set to create a multi-part drama series based on author Damyanti Biswas' bestselling crime novel "You Beneath Your Skin" The book was published by Simon & Schuster India in September 2019 andreceived acclaim for tackling pertinent issues, ranging from violence against women, slum poverty to police corruption amid a fictional backdrop.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:19 IST
Endemol Shine adapting Damyanti Biswas' crime novel 'You Beneath Your Skin' into series
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@endemolshine)

Production company Endemol Shine India is set to create a multi-part drama series based on author Damyanti Biswas' bestselling crime novel "You Beneath Your Skin"

The book was published by Simon & Schuster India in September 2019 andreceived acclaim for tackling pertinent issues, ranging from violence against women, slum poverty to police corruption amid a fictional backdrop. Set in contemporary New Delhi, the multi-strand narrative chronicles an Indian-American single mother, Anjali Morgan, and her autistic teenage son, whose comfortable middle-class lives are turned upside down by a police investigation. Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India, said Damyanti's book brings in "sensitivity" in an otherwise "violent" genre like crime-thriller. "The protagonist is fascinating as she is a single mother and traversing an unorthodox life through the rather orthodox setting of Delhi... This is a story peopled with many characters, multiple fractured relationships, small intimate moments and effective back stories. "This is a thriller with a family at the center of the plot. These are the stories that Endemol Shine India wants to bring to the fore," Rege said in a statement. Dramatic rights of the book were acquired by Endemol Shine India from agent Ed Wilson at Johnson & Alcock Ltd, working with Sidharth Jain at Mumbai-based agency The Story Ink

"Thanks to Ed Wilson and Sidharth Jain, 'You Beneath Your Skin' has been optioned by a wonderful brand like Endemol Shine India. I'm pleased that Jatin and Anjali's journey is headed for screens, highlighting voices against poverty and acid violence," Biswas said. All proceeds from the option will go towards social enterprises in the author's native New Delhi, the statement further read.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

NAA finds Whirlpool of India guilty of denying GST rate cut benefit worth Rs 4.07 lakh

The National Anti Profiteering Authority NAAhas found consumer durable firm Whirlpool of India guilty of not passing on GST rate cut benefit worth over Rs 4.07 lakh to its refrigerator buyers. The Director General of Anti Profiteering DGAP ...

Several residents in city's Bowbazar area moved to hotels as work resumed for E-W Metro: Official

With the resumption of the tunnelling work for the underground section of the East-West Metro corridor, authorities here have begun shifting some residents of the Bowbazar area of central Kolkata to nearby hotels and guest houses, as a prec...

Spurt in cyber attacks from China, over 40,000 cases in 5 days

Hackers based in China attempted over 40,000 cyber attacks on Indias Information Technology infrastructure and banking sector in the last five days, a top police official in Maharashtra said on Tuesday. The spurt in online attacks from acro...

Senate Democrats urge McConnell not to force Republican police bill vote

U.S. Senate Democrats urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday not to hold a key procedural vote this week on a Republican police reform bill that critics say does not go far enough to address racial disparities in American p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020