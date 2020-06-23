Endemol Shine adapting Damyanti Biswas' crime novel 'You Beneath Your Skin' into series

Production company Endemol Shine India is set to create a multi-part drama series based on author Damyanti Biswas' bestselling crime novel "You Beneath Your Skin"

The book was published by Simon & Schuster India in September 2019 andreceived acclaim for tackling pertinent issues, ranging from violence against women, slum poverty to police corruption amid a fictional backdrop. Set in contemporary New Delhi, the multi-strand narrative chronicles an Indian-American single mother, Anjali Morgan, and her autistic teenage son, whose comfortable middle-class lives are turned upside down by a police investigation. Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India, said Damyanti's book brings in "sensitivity" in an otherwise "violent" genre like crime-thriller. "The protagonist is fascinating as she is a single mother and traversing an unorthodox life through the rather orthodox setting of Delhi... This is a story peopled with many characters, multiple fractured relationships, small intimate moments and effective back stories. "This is a thriller with a family at the center of the plot. These are the stories that Endemol Shine India wants to bring to the fore," Rege said in a statement. Dramatic rights of the book were acquired by Endemol Shine India from agent Ed Wilson at Johnson & Alcock Ltd, working with Sidharth Jain at Mumbai-based agency The Story Ink

"Thanks to Ed Wilson and Sidharth Jain, 'You Beneath Your Skin' has been optioned by a wonderful brand like Endemol Shine India. I'm pleased that Jatin and Anjali's journey is headed for screens, highlighting voices against poverty and acid violence," Biswas said. All proceeds from the option will go towards social enterprises in the author's native New Delhi, the statement further read.