Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant Singh death probe: Cops quiz YRF's casting director

"Shanoo Sharma, a casting director with the Yash Raj Films, was questioned at Bandra police station," said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9). Representatives of some more production houses are likely to be called by the police for questioning in the next few days, another official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:00 IST
Sushant Singh death probe: Cops quiz YRF's casting director
Police are probing whether professional rivalry, if any, was responsible for the actor's depression who was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra on June 14. Image Credit: ANI

Police on Saturday questioned a casting director with Yash Raj Films (YRF) at Bandra police station here in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. Police are probing whether professional rivalry, if any, was responsible for the actor's depression who was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra on June 14.

The casting director, Shanoo Sharma, reached the police station in the afternoon after she was summoned by the police. "Shanoo Sharma, a casting director with the Yash Raj Films, was questioned at Bandra police station," said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9).

Representatives of some more production houses are likely to be called by the police for questioning in the next few days, another official said. Sharma is one of the popular casting directors in Bollywood who had reportedly spotted talents like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Vani Kapoor to name a few for Yash Raj Films, sources said.

She had worked with the deceased Rajput in YRF's "Shuddh Desi Romance" and "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!". Days after Rajput was found hanging, YRF handed over copies of the contract signed between him and the production house.

Police have so far recorded statements of 27 persons, including family members of the actor, his close friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and others, the DCP said. He said police are looking into terms of business of the contract the actor had signed with YRF.

"Inquiry is being conducted on how that contract was handled," the DCP said, adding that the investigation is being conducted with a professional manner and considering various angles. Police will also investigate any new information coming to light in the case, he said.

In the final postmortem report of the actor received recently, the cause of the death was mentioned as "asphyxia due to hanging," he said..

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Inox Wind Q4 loss widens to Rs 192 cr

Inox Wind on Saturday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 192.17 crore in March quarter. The company had reported Rs 53.56 crore loss in the same period preceding fiscal.&#160; Total income of the company rose to 196.74 crore for ...

FACTBOX-Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln

A pledging summit on Saturday raised 6.15 billion euros 6.9 billion to tackle COVID-19. The event was part of a joint initiative by the European Commission and the advocacy group Global Citizen and included a star-studded globally televised...

PIA grounds 141 pilots for using 'dubious licenses'

Pakistan International Airlines PIA has grounded 141 pilots whom it found to have used unfair means in obtaining their professional licenses, a spokesman for the national flag carrier said on Saturday. PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan told Expre...

Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln, leaders want vaccine for all

A global fundraising meeting on Saturday raised 6.15 billion euros 6.9 billion from the United States, the European Commission and numerous countries to fight COVID-19, with many participants stressing that an eventual vaccine should be ava...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020