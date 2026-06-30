Political Storm Brews Over Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Scandal

Opposition lawmakers on Tuesday demonstrated against the purported embezzlement of donations meant for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir during the Maharashtra Assembly's Monsoon session. Congress leader Nana Patole alleged that Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai and his colleagues were stopped and confined to their homes to conceal the truth from the public.

Patole claimed that a lackluster Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established, highlighting the urgency of the situation. He stated that despite possessing the necessary permissions, Ajay Rai's visit to Ayodhya to expose the alleged corruption was thwarted by government-induced panic. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad insisted on a Supreme Court-monitored investigation, asserting that a mere SIT is insufficient for uncovering the truth.

Prasad recommended the suspension of the trust officials, advocating for a comprehensive investigation under the judiciary's guidance. BJP MP Dinesh Sharma counter-accused the Opposition of attempting to erode public faith in the Ram Mandir project. In Ayodhya, the court sanctioned a 14-day judicial custody for suspects involved in the financial scandal as investigations continue under high scrutiny.