Political Storm Brews Over Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Scandal

Opposition MLAs protested alleged embezzlement of Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations, accusing the BJP government of obstructing truth. Congress leader Nana Patole claimed that Ajay Rai was prevented from uncovering the truth. Calls for a Supreme Court-monitored probe intensify, as accusations and political tensions rise amid ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 14:46 IST
Political Storm Brews Over Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Scandal
Opposition MLAs protest during Monsoon session of Maharashtra Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition lawmakers on Tuesday demonstrated against the purported embezzlement of donations meant for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir during the Maharashtra Assembly's Monsoon session. Congress leader Nana Patole alleged that Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai and his colleagues were stopped and confined to their homes to conceal the truth from the public.

Patole claimed that a lackluster Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established, highlighting the urgency of the situation. He stated that despite possessing the necessary permissions, Ajay Rai's visit to Ayodhya to expose the alleged corruption was thwarted by government-induced panic. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad insisted on a Supreme Court-monitored investigation, asserting that a mere SIT is insufficient for uncovering the truth.

Prasad recommended the suspension of the trust officials, advocating for a comprehensive investigation under the judiciary's guidance. BJP MP Dinesh Sharma counter-accused the Opposition of attempting to erode public faith in the Ram Mandir project. In Ayodhya, the court sanctioned a 14-day judicial custody for suspects involved in the financial scandal as investigations continue under high scrutiny.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026