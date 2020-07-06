Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

These days, Mia Khalifa is always on the headlines. She recently undergone rhinoplasty surgery. After a few hours of her surgery, news got viral that Mia Khalifa died.

Mia Khalifa has got a new supportive online fraternity among her TikTok followers. She feels her fans over TikTok are her 'friends' despite she receives bullying comments over social media for her short stunts in adult films.

While talking to Mashable, Mia Khalifa said that she didn't have a fond experience of social media before. "It really affected me, even if I put a brave face forward to the public," she said.

"As soon as I joined TikTok I found this whole new world where I can actually read the comments, and not feel like I should have them turned off," opined Mia Khalifa. She further said that she actually wants to engage with the people commenting as they feel like her 'friends'.

Mia Khalifa tried for multiple times but failed to remove her adult videos from Pornhub and Bangbros. She described her three-month stint in 2014 continues to haunt her for the rest of her life. However, fans of Mia Khalifa have filed a petition on Change.org that already accumulated 1,759,857 signatures demanding the adult sites remove her explicit content.

Here's what the petition says:

The now 27-year-old Mia Khalifa appeared in the porn industry for a short span of 3 months in 2014 at the then age of 21. She was only paid $12k from the millions of dollars that Pornhub and BangBros make off her videos.

The infamous hijab video has collected ISIS death threats that have targeted Mia from the video's release in 2014 to today. Mia attends therapy on a consistent basis for trauma, emotional distress, and consequences of bullying.

Mia and her team have provided countless financial offers to the current owners of her domain name and pornographic videos to no avail. Big corporations are not giving Mia Khalifa a fair chance to demand her content in court due to financial advantage.

We are demanding her domain names be returned, her videos be removed and fairly discussed in court without putting Mia Khalifa into deep financial ruin. Mia has stated her regret for her decisions in the porn industry multiple times.

Please consider signing this petition to support Mia Khalifa's future endeavors and to bring her justice.

