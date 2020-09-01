Left Menu
Development News Edition

My heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty: Vidya Balan

Actor Vidya Balan has called out the "vilification of Rhea Chakraborty" in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, saying it is unfortunate that the tragedy has been turned into a "media circus".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:02 IST
My heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty: Vidya Balan

Actor Vidya Balan has called out the "vilification of Rhea Chakraborty" in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, saying it is unfortunate that the tragedy has been turned into a "media circus". Chakraborty and her family has been accused of abetting Rajput's suicide and misappropriating his money by the late actor's family in an FIR in Patna.The case is now being investigated by the CBI. The TV coverage around Rajput, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 at the age of 34, has been criticised with many on social media calling it insensitive and deeply intrusive.

Chakraborty, in an interview, had said she was being targetted in the case, callin gthe media scrutiny of her relationship with the actor a "witch hunt". On Sunday, South star Lakshmi Manchu lamented that media had made a monster out of Chakraborty and asked them to refrain from "being evil and cruel" towards her.

"I have complete trust in the judiciary system and all the agencies that are involved in bringing justice to Sushant. But until then can we restrain ourselves from being evil and cruel and lynching of person and her entire family without knowing the facts," Manchu wrote on Twitter. Replying to Manchu, Balan posted a statement and said that the coverage into Rajput's death is unfortunate.

"It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty.  "Isn't it supposed to be 'innocent until proven guilty', or is it now 'guilty until proven innocent'!?" the 41-year-old actor wrote.  The "Shakuntala Devi" star further requested people to let the law take its course and refrain from passing judgements.  "Let's show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course," Balan added.  On Tuesday, Chakraborty's parents, Indranjit and Sandhya, were called for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the case. This is the first time that Chakraborty's parents were being questioned.

The 28-year-old actor was grilled for around 35 hours over the last four days while her brother, Showik, was quizzed for the last five days. The Supreme Court had last week upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the CBI.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

'Game of Thrones' creators to adapt Chinese sci-fi trilogy for Netflix

The creators of televisions Game of Thrones are to adapt a best selling Chinese science-fiction book trilogy for a Netflix series. Netflix said on Tuesday that the English-language adaptation will cover all three of the award-winning Chines...

Farmer found dead in UP

The body of a 55-year-old farmer, who was missing since Monday, was found in the fields in the Bhora Kalan area here on Tuesday, police said. Sukhpal was missing since Monday when he went to his irrigate his farm, they said.His body with in...

Barr sets restrictions on surveillance of candidates, aides

The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal office or their staff. The restrictions, announced by Attorney General William Barr in a pair of memo...

Greece delays school reopening to Sept. 14, students to wear masks

Greek authorities have delayed the reopening of schools by a week to Sept. 14, due to a surge in COVID-19 infections, the government said on Tuesday.The rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks has forced Greek authorities to gradually rei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020