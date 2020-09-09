Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhil Akkineni to work with director Surender Reddy in his next

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni on Wednesday announced that he is set to collaborate with filmmaker Surender Reddy for his next feature which he would start filming soon. The new film, which would mark Akkineni's fifth movie since his debut in 2015, would be Reddy and the 26-year-old actor's first collaboration.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 10:49 IST
Akhil Akkineni to work with director Surender Reddy in his next

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni on Wednesday announced that he is set to collaborate with filmmaker Surender Reddy for his next feature which he would start filming soon.  Reddy has helmed blockbusters like "Kick" (2009), "Dhruva" (2016) and last year's "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy", featuring Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi.  The new film, which would mark Akkineni's fifth movie since his debut in 2015, would be Reddy and the 26-year-old actor's first collaboration.  Ramabrahmam Sunkara' AK Entertainments and Reddy’s Surrender2cinema will produce the feature.  "It's time! Announcing my next with @DirSurender and @AnilSunkara1. This one is extremely special to me. Fully pumped to start soon. Energy all the way @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl #Akhil5," the actor tweeted.  The film's story is penned by Vakkantham Vamsi. Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are attached as co-producers while Kishore Garikapati will be the executive producer on the project.  Other cast and crew details are awaited.  Akkineni, son of superstar Nagarjuna, was last seen on the big screen in 2019's romantic comedy "Mr Majnu".

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US election: Republican campaign video featuring PM Modi woos Indian-American voters

A Republican campaign video that includes visuals from the two historic rallies of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last one year -- Howdy, Modi and Namaste Trump -- is making waves in the US ahead of the Novem...

Pak reports 426 new COVID-19 infections; national tally reaches 299,659

Pakistans number of coronavirus cases reached 299,659 on Wednesday after 426 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. Nine patients died during the period, taking the number of fatalities to 6,359 across ...

Candelario, Turnbull lead Tigers past Brewers

Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in four runs, Spencer Turnbull pitched six shutout innings and the host Detroit Tigers cruised to an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Turnbull 4-2 allowed just three hits and struck out ...

Science News Roundup: Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the run

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the runThe African wild dog distinguishes itself from rival predators like lions and hyenas by using the unique hunting styl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020