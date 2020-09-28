‘Game of Thrones’ star Hafthor Bjornsson, wife Kelsey Henson welcome baby boy

"Game of Thrones" actor Hafthor Bjornsson and his wife Kelsey Henson have become parents to their first child together. The strongman-turned-actor, who played Gregor ''The Mountain'' Clegane in the hit HBO fantasy series, and Henson took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news of their baby boy's arrival. "Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 AM on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours," Henson wrote alongside a series of photographs of the newborn. "After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing (7 pounds 7 oz, 20.4 inches long)," Bjornsson said.

The actor also shares a daughter, Theresa Lif, with his ex-girlfriend Thelma Bjork Steinmann. Bjornsson and Henson announced in April that they were expecting their first child together. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in the actor's native Iceland.