Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harry Styles' 'Golden' music video features dreamy European vacation

English singer-songwriter Harry Styles released the music video for his song 'Golden' on Monday (local time) that features the ultimate vision of a European dream.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 12:32 IST
Harry Styles' 'Golden' music video features dreamy European vacation
A still from the music video featuring Harry Styles (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

English singer-songwriter Harry Styles released the music video for his song 'Golden' on Monday (local time) that features the ultimate vision of a European dream. The 26-year-old former 'One Direction' member dropped the video on Twitter and noted," "GOLDEN. OUT NOW."

The three-minute-twenty-nine second picturesque video begins with Harry singing as he runs through an empty highway tunnel and countryside road. Then, he drives a vintage car and takes a swim in a lagoon. In some shots, Harry is seen in a turquoise blazer and patterned collar shirt paired with bell bottom pants. In others, he is caught in a barely buttoned white top and tan shorts, but ultimately, the star ditched the shirts altogether as he posed in front of a colourful body of water, exposing his heavily tattooed upper half.

"Golden, golden, golden / As I open my eyes / Hold it, focus, hoping / Take me back to the light," he sings. "I know you were way too bright for me / I'm hopeless, broken / So you wait for me in the sky Browns my skin just right." As per E!News, 'Golden' is the opening song of the singer's 2019 album 'Fine Line' and the fourth music video, the latest being 'Watermelon Sugar' which was released in May. The upbeat track was covered by Kelly Clarkson on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', during the show's 'Kellyoke' segment.

Styles also made headlines earlier this month when 72-year-old Stevie Nicks--who Harry has a special bond with--shared that she'd be interested in the 26-year-old if he were closer to her age. As reported by E!News, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times in September, the legendary singer-songwriter said an older version of Harry "would be a good thing." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tejashwi Yadav's aggressive challenge opens up Bihar's poll fight

As Bihar readies for the first phase of voting on Wednesday, the NDAs sweep of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls appears to be a distant memory with the RJD-led opposition mounting a spirited fight against the nearly 15-year-old rule of Chief Minist...

Cricket-De Villiers skips Big Bash but open to future Brisbane return

AB de Villiers has decided to skip this years Big Bash League due to family and COVID-19 related issues but the batsman has unfinished business at the Brisbane Heat and hopes to return at some point, the team said on Tuesday. Coach Darren L...

FOREX-Dollar holds firm on COVID-19 woes and U.S. election uncertainty

The U.S. dollar clung to gains on Tuesday, but other safe-haven currencies were mostly quiet as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of next weeks U.S. election, even as worries about a second wave of COVID-19 and economic impact rose.Monda...

Namaste gang kingpin arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the kingpin of the Namaste gang which used to greet people with folded hands before robbing them. Chand Mohammad 35, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, targeted senior citizens by introd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020