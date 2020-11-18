Bella Thorne shooting for teen movie 'Time Is Up' in Italy

Actor-model Bella Thorne is filming high school romance drama "Time Is Up" in Rome with Italian pop star Benjamin Mascolo. The English-language teen movie is being directed by Italian filmmaker Elisa Amoruso, known for "Chiara Ferragni - Unposted", the 2019 documentary on the fashion entrepreneur.

According to promotional materials, the film follows two high-school seniors, Vivien (Thorne), who is an accomplished student with a passion for physics, and Roy (Mascolo), a troubled young man. Amoruso has also co-written the script with Lorenzo Ura and Patrizia Fiorellini, reported Variety.

Thorne is known for her role on Disney Channel's "Shake It Up" and Netflix horror film "The Babysitter" and its sequel, "The Babysitter: Killer Queen" . The film, which started production last week, marks the acting debut of Mascolo.

The cast of "Time Is Up" also includes Emmy-winning actor Nikolay Moss, "Doctor Who" actor Roberto Davide and Sebastiano Pigazzi of "We Are Who We Are" fame. Italy's Marco Belardi is producing via his Lotus Production, a Leone Film Group company, along with public broadcaster RAI's RAI Cinema.

A six-week shoot is planned in Rome and also in an unspecified location in the US..