Second season of Africa's first Netflix original Queen Solo canceled

The first African original series Queen Sono on Netflix, canceled its production for the second season, according to a report by Channel 24.

The African thriller follows a storyline of a highly-skilled African spy who manages to roll out her most dangerous mission amidst personal relationship predicaments.

The drama series playing Peral Thusi in the lead was initially approved for its second season. However, as suggested by the reports, the production for its second season halted after complications in production sets. The complexions were reportedly caused due to COVID-19 resulting in no second season for its lovers. "We've made the difficult decision not to move forward with season 2 of Queen Sono", reported a Netflix spokesperson.

It added, "we are incredibly proud fo the Diprente team fo sharing their audacious visions and bringing it to life with Netflix. A huge thank you to our fans across the world for the love shared for our first African Orginal series."It thanked the crew members for their dedication to make the story live saying, " Netflix is also grateful to the amazing efforts shown by the cast and crew for their stellar efforts in creating this show for our members around the world. We'll continue to work closely with South Arica's creative industry to keep producing more compelling 'Made-in-South-Africa' stories".

The thriller was loved with a 91% critic rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Shot in 37 different locations across Africa, including South Africa, Kenya, Zanzibar, and Nigeria the season was an extravagant energetic watch.

As speaking on the big decision, Kagiso Lediga, the director and creator of Queen Sono said, we wrote a beautiful story that spanned the continent but unfortunately could not be executed in these current trying times".

Pearl Thusi, the protagonist also shared the heartfelt "uncredible" expression saying, "(there will) never be another 'first' African Netflix original series". "I am proud of the work we did, but everything happens for a reason. I am excited about what the future holds", Pearl added.