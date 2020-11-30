Left Menu
Development News Edition

WIDER IMAGE-Argentines celebrate 'eternal love' for Maradona with tattoos

I feel that he is alive." A few days after Maradona's death, fan Maximiliano Fernando is in a tattoo parlor in Buenos Aires and showing off tattoos of the player on his arm, including images where Maradona is in mid-stride, and another he is holding the World Cup aloft.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 30-11-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 21:27 IST
WIDER IMAGE-Argentines celebrate 'eternal love' for Maradona with tattoos
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Under his shirt, pizza shop owner Guillermo Rodriguez is a walking shrine to Diego Maradona. His entire back is covered in tattoos depicting the soccer great, whose death last week at the age of 60 inspired enormous grief in Argentina and beyond. "It is something beautiful to live with him, so for us he did not die, he will continue being there for all of us, the love we have is eternal," said Rodriguez, whose pizza store is called "Siempre al 10", referring to Maradona's jersey's number.

The death of Maradona has highlighted the almost cult-like adoration that grew up around the player nicknamed "el dios" (or God), who mesmerised on the pitch and inspired fans off it despite long, public battles with addiction. Argentina declared several days of national mourning for him and his body lay in state at the presidential palace.

"For a woman in childbirth it is very painful. For me I felt that pain the day that Maradona died. The grief is enormous," said Cintia Veronica, who showed tattoos of Maradona on her arm, at her home in Buenos Aires. "Having that tattoo now, in this moment, is to feel that he (Maradona) is alive. I feel that he is alive."

A few days after Maradona's death, fan Maximiliano Fernando is in a tattoo parlor in Buenos Aires and showing off tattoos of the player on his arm, including images where Maradona is in mid-stride, and another he is holding the World Cup aloft. "Having tattoos of Diego for me is the greatest thing there is," said Fernando, whose bedroom walls are lined with pictures and shirts of the player. "I'm going to take him to the grave."

Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and sparkled for Italian side Napoli, where he became a legend for his skills and representing Naples in Italy's poorer south. His image still appears drawn large on murals in the city. In Argentina, fans have even named their children after the player, including twin girls Mara and Dona.

"It is love, it is my great love, my passion to have Diego (on my body) so he is always with me everywhere. I feel like he protects me," said Nerea Barbosa, showing photos of the star. "When I got the tattoo, many told me no, that it was not for a woman and a tattoo like that was so grotesque," said Barbosa, adding that she felt both a feminist and a "Maradonian".

"I say he was an idol for women too." Maradona's death is likely to spark something of a battle over his legacy and inheritance. He has some eight children from Argentina to Cuba and Italy, with other paternity claims.

Nonetheless, his wild behavior in some ways endeared him even more with supporters, giving him an everyman feel of fallibility that has ingrained him into the national psyche. "In reality, I don't think about what people say, whether he's good or bad or whether he's an inspiration or not," said Matias Disciosia, with a huge tattoo of Maradona's name and the number 10 on his back.

"Everything related to Maradona is a source of inspiration for those who feel him and carry his soul." Devotee Luciano Zarate agreed.

"Maradona's tattoo for me was so I could have him all the time with me, because he was my childhood," he said. "Maradona was my childhood and adolescence. For me he is everything."

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes Venezuela-related sanctions targeting Chinese firm

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese firm China National Electronics Import Export Corporation CEIEC, accusing it of supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduros efforts to undermine democracy. The U.S. Treasury Depa...

Canary Islands see tourism improving in 2021, but still far below pre-pandemic levels

Authorities on Spains Canary Islands expect a partial recovery of the archipelagos tourism industry in 2021 as vaccines and testing allow for travel restrictions to be lifted, but the business will still be far below pre-pandemic levels. Th...

French government drops plan to curb filming of police officers

French President Emmanuel Macrons ruling party on Monday dropped plans to curb the freedom to share images identifying police officers, after more than 100,000 people took part in weekend rallies for free speech and against police violence....

Biden picks diverse team of top economic advisers

President-elect Joe Biden named former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury secretary nominee on Monday, and named three women to other top economic posts, setting the stage for a more diverse White House. While Bidens transit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020