Teen Titans Season 6 details revealed including renewal petition

It seems fans have given up their hope for Teen Titans Season 6 as they have wait for it around 14 years. Majority of fans believe chances of Season 6's development is quite less.

Many fans may not know that Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network earlier officially declared the end of Teen Titans with Season 6. The series had to be dropped due to many other factors, one of the those factors is the low rating of the previous two seasons.

However, the avid enthusiasts of Teen Titans once created a petition to compel the creators for renewing the series for Season 6. Obviously, the petition accumulated huge attention and momentum over two years after its creation but the creators didn't take any positive move in renewing the globally-acclaimed series.

The petition for Teen Titans Season 6 is circulating again over DC Entertainment, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. One theory is the recent launch of Disney+ has created a new wave of nostalgia for fans with the streaming service offering fans access to a plethora of older, beloved series.

Another theory is the recent trend of reboots or just older series getting new seasons years after they left air has inspired Teen Titans hopefuls to continue their push to see the beloved show return. If you really want Teen Titans for at least one more season, you can freely sign a petition here.

Here's what the current petition reads:

Ever since it came out in 2003, TEEN TITANS has been a noticeable cornerstone in how cartoons are to be done. Because of how it was able to balance ACTION, COMEDY, AND DRAMA, this show was a success, earning audience and critical acclaim, earning Annie Award Nominations (I don't know how it didn't win) and still maintaining a broad fan base even to this day. So it is confusing to know that with all of this going for this show, that there was not a Season 6 produced.

We still don't know whether or not Teen Titan Season 6 will ever be made. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated superhero television series.

Also Read: The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, expansion of Xadia & its kingdom