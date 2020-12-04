Song Joong-Ki confirmed to host 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA)

Song Joong-Ki is currently on the headlines for the last few weeks. His global fans are ardently waiting to see him on the screens. In our previous news, we revealed Song Joong-Ki's busy schedule for his highly anticipated TV drama titled Vincenzo.

Fans of Song Joong-Ki are ardently waiting for his new imminent movie Space Sweepers (alongside Kim Tae-Ri) that was previously said to be released in autumn this year. According to some sources, they have opened a platform for crowdfunding, which gives an easy opportunity and access to the public to participate in the investment of commercial blockbuster films.

Here we have a beautiful news for Song Joong-Ki's fans across the world. The 35-year actor will be hosting the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong-Ki will return to the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards stage for another round of hosting duties, and this will make his fourth time. Previously, he hosted the award ceremony in 2012, 2017 and 2018.

Organized by CJ E&M through its music channel Mnet, the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on December 6 in South Korea with the theme, "NEW-TOPIA". The ceremony will be held with no live audience due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony is the 22nd in the show's history. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is making it impossible to hold the event in Hong Kong. It is the first time in 11 years that MAMA will only take place in South Korea.

