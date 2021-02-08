Left Menu

Miley Cyrus delivers unforgettable show-stopping performance during Super Bowl 2021

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus kick-started the TikTok Tailgate celebration at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, with a little help from rock legends Joan Jett and Billy Idol.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:12 IST
Miley Cyrus delivers unforgettable show-stopping performance during Super Bowl 2021
Miley Cyrus performing at Super Bowl 2021 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus kick-started the TikTok Tailgate celebration at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, with a little help from rock legends Joan Jett and Billy Idol. As per E! News, Cyrus donned a cheerleader uniform in order to celebrate the kickoff of the football game in front of thousands of frontline workers who have already been vaccinated for the novel coronavirus.

Wearing a black and hot pink cheerleader-style skirt and top with matching kneepads and heeled boots, Cyrus gave an enthralling performance, singing tracks including Nine Inch Nails' 'Head Like a Hole', Dolly Parton's 'Jolene', and 'Heart of Glass' by Blondie, among others. The 28-year-old singer, who headlined the event, also performed hits like 'High' and 'Edge of Midnight' from her 2020 album 'Plastic Hearts', and past singles including 'We Can't Stop'. At one point, while singing her 2013 song 'Wrecking Ball', Cyrus got emotional, tearing up and struggling to sing through the popular chorus.

Afterward, she told the audience, "Singing that song, 'Wrecking Ball' about feeling completely broken and shattered ... everyone suffering is different, even everyone's threshold of pain ... I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armor and I also wear my heart on my sleeve, and it gets broken a lot." She was also joined by music icons Billy Idol to perform their song 'Night Crawling', as well as rock superstar Joan Jett to sing 'Bad Karma'. During the performance, Cyrus called out the names of some of the healthcare groups in attendance, saying "the dedication of this song could never repay you for your services."

Cyrus also gave a shout-out to Britney Spears during her TikTok Tailgate performance at Super Bowl LV. "We love Britney," she said while adding the singer's name to the lyrics of the 2009 hit track 'Party in the U.S.A'. Portions of the singer's performance aired during the CBS Super Bowl LV Pregame Show. While viewers from the U.S. and Canada were able to access the live pre-game content by visiting the @NFL account on TikTok, 7,5000 vaccinated Florida-based health care workers attended the COVID-19 safe hospitality event in-person.

Other performers at the event included H.E.R., who sang 'America the Beautiful', and Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan, who performed a duet on the national anthem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Century Plyboards arm's new unit in Africa begins commercial production

Century Plyboards India on Monday said its subsidiarys newly set up veneer manufacturing unit in Africa has started commercial production.The newly set up veneer manufacturing unit of the companys wholly-owned subsidiary Century Gabon SUARL...

Cricket-India spared follow-on but trail England by 360 runs

India were bowled out for 337 on the penultimate day of the opening test against England on Monday but while they were spared the ignominy of the follow-on they trailed the tourists by 360 runs at tea.England, who posted a mammoth 578 in th...

German industrial production flat after 7 months of gains

Industrial production in Germany, Europes biggest economy, stagnated in December after seven consecutive months of gains, official data showed Monday.The figure from the Economy Ministry followed data on Friday that showed factory orders dr...

Rafale induction ceremony cost exchequer over Rs 41 lakh: Defence Minister

The induction ceremony of the first five Rafale jets at the Ambala Air Force base on September 10 last cost the exchequer a little over of Rs 41 lakh including Rs 9.18 lakh GST, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021