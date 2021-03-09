Left Menu

Disney+ Hotstar unveils trailer of India's first sci-fi comedy thriller 'OK Computer'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:04 IST
A still from the trailer of 'OK Computer'. Image Credit: ANI

Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of 'OK Computer', which is a first-of-its-kind sci-fi comedy thriller series in India, starring Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Varma. The official Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar dropped the news of the trailer release along with a tweet that read, "Kitna hi control kar loge future ko jab future hi aapko control karne waala hai? Watch the Trailer now."

The nearly two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer opens in 2031 Goa, where a self-driving taxi named NKHL, crashes into a human pedestrian. The cyber cell agent Hari Kundu, played by Vijay Varma, thinks that it is attempted murder, while Laksmi, played by Radhika Apte, who is the head of a private organisation called PETER, which is there for the ethical treatment of robots, believes that AI is incapable of harming humans. The ensuing chaos then includes Mickey Mouse as a possible suspect, and a hippie Jackie Shroff as Pushpak Shakur, the boss for whom being under arrest is a psychological and not a physical state of being. It mostly focuses on the dark comedy around solving the philosophical puzzle of who is to blame.

This unconventional six-episode series that focuses on the battle between ideologies, is being directed by Anand Gandhi, the man behind critically-acclaimed movies like 'Ship of Theseus' and 'Tumbbad', along with Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar. It is slated to release on March 26 on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

