'The Big Bull' teaser out, film to release in April

The release date of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's next outing 'The Big Bull' was revealed along with the intriguing teaser of the film. The movie, inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 8 this year. Abhishek shared the teaser of the film on his Twitter handle on Tuesday. He wrote, "Introducing The Big Bull... The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @DisneyplusHSVIP, stay tuned! #DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex."

The 30-second teaser gives a glimpse of Mumbai in the 80s and how the humble broker went on to become the most powerful bull in the stock world. In the teaser video, producer Ajay Devgn's voice plays in the background as he introduces the lead character of the highly-anticipated film. The recently-released teaser features scenes from Mumbai in 1987, as Ajay says, "Chote gharon mein paida hone walon ko aksar, bade sapne dekhne se mana kar deti hai duniya. Isiliye usne apni duniya khadi kar di (People born in poor families are always told to never dream big. And so, he created his own world)."

The short teaser features shots of the Dalal Streets and Marine Drive, men in crisp white uniforms making deals and signing cheques worth millions. The teaser shows only Abhishek's back facing the camera, not giving away much to its viewers. Although the upcoming film is inspired by the rise and fall of Harshad, one of the scenes has Abhishek signing a hefty cheque with the name 'Hemant Shah'. Going by the scene, it looks like the makers have gone in for a fictionalised name to add some creative liberty to the tale.

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among many more. The trailer of the movie will release on March 19. The film was earlier set to release in October 2020 but was delayed owing to the coronavirus-led pandemic. The makers then decided to go for a direct-to-OTT release.

A web show titled 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' tells the same story and was launched last year on SonyLIV. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the series made Pratik Gandhi, who played the titular role, the breakout star of 2020. The massively successful series named names and was not afraid to show the events as they happened decades back. (ANI)

