Left Menu

'The Big Bull' teaser out, film to release in April

The release date of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's next outing 'The Big Bull' was revealed along with the intriguing teaser of the film. The movie, inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 8 this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 13:37 IST
'The Big Bull' teaser out, film to release in April
'The Big Bull' poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The release date of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's next outing 'The Big Bull' was revealed along with the intriguing teaser of the film. The movie, inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 8 this year. Abhishek shared the teaser of the film on his Twitter handle on Tuesday. He wrote, "Introducing The Big Bull... The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @DisneyplusHSVIP, stay tuned! #DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex."

The 30-second teaser gives a glimpse of Mumbai in the 80s and how the humble broker went on to become the most powerful bull in the stock world. In the teaser video, producer Ajay Devgn's voice plays in the background as he introduces the lead character of the highly-anticipated film. The recently-released teaser features scenes from Mumbai in 1987, as Ajay says, "Chote gharon mein paida hone walon ko aksar, bade sapne dekhne se mana kar deti hai duniya. Isiliye usne apni duniya khadi kar di (People born in poor families are always told to never dream big. And so, he created his own world)."

The short teaser features shots of the Dalal Streets and Marine Drive, men in crisp white uniforms making deals and signing cheques worth millions. The teaser shows only Abhishek's back facing the camera, not giving away much to its viewers. Although the upcoming film is inspired by the rise and fall of Harshad, one of the scenes has Abhishek signing a hefty cheque with the name 'Hemant Shah'. Going by the scene, it looks like the makers have gone in for a fictionalised name to add some creative liberty to the tale.

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among many more. The trailer of the movie will release on March 19. The film was earlier set to release in October 2020 but was delayed owing to the coronavirus-led pandemic. The makers then decided to go for a direct-to-OTT release.

A web show titled 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' tells the same story and was launched last year on SonyLIV. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the series made Pratik Gandhi, who played the titular role, the breakout star of 2020. The massively successful series named names and was not afraid to show the events as they happened decades back. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Latvia suspends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Latvian government health agencies on Tuesday announced a temporary suspension of up to two weeks of the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The move is an additional precaution while the vaccine is scrutinized, and no prob...

Biker performing stunts on Noida road arrested

The Noida Police has arrested a Delhi-based man who was allegedly performing stunts on his motorcycle on a city road in violation of rules, officials said.His arrest on Monday evening came within hours of a video surfacing on social media w...

Illegal coal mining case: CBI searches at five locations in West Bengal

The CBI on Tuesday carried out searches at five locations in poll-bound West Bengal in connection with the illegal coal mining case involving alleged kingpin Anup Manjhi, officials said. The searches are being conducted at five locations of...

Sweden suspends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Swedens health agency said on Tuesday it was pausing vaccinations against COVID-19 using AstraZenecas vaccine as a precautionary measure.Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they would stop administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021