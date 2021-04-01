Bappi Lahiri tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri has been admitted to a city hospital after the veteran was detected with ''mild COVID symptoms'', his daughter and singer Rema Lahiri Bansal said.

The 68-year-old singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital as a ''precautionary measure,'' according to the statement issued by his spokesperson late Wednesday night.

Advertisement

''Bappi Da has exercised immense precaution but has been detected with mild COVID symptoms. He has been admitted under the care of Dr Udwadia at Breach Candy Hospital purely as a precautionary measure due to his age. ''He will be fine and home soon. Thank you for keeping him in your prayers always,'' Rema Lahiri Bansal said in the statement. On March 17, Bappi Lahiri, known for his work in several films of the late 1970s-80s like ''Chalte Chalte'', ''Disco Dancer'', and ''Sharaabi'', had posted on Instagram that he had pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. Mumbai reported 5,399 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 4,14,773.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)