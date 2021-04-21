Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband's funeral

Elizabeth, who is also the world's longest-reigning monarch, will be at the castle for her birthday, which traditionally passes off with little or no ceremony. However this year, with the royals marking two weeks of mourning, it will pass off with even less public show: there will be no gun salutes at the Tower of London nor the capital's Hyde park which usually occur on the queen's birthday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 04:31 IST
Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband's funeral

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch, turns 95 on Wednesday, but there will be no public celebrations of an occasion that comes just days after she bade a sad farewell to her husband of seven decades at his funeral. Prince Philip, whom Elizabeth married in 1947, died on April 9 at the age of 99. The royals paid their final respects to the family's patriarch at his funeral on Saturday at Windsor Castle.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the queen sat alone during the sombre service for Philip, who she had described as her "strength and stay". Elizabeth, who is also the world's longest-reigning monarch, will be at the castle for her birthday, which traditionally passes off with little or no ceremony.

However this year, with the royals marking two weeks of mourning, it will pass off with even less public show: there will be no gun salutes at the Tower of London nor the capital's Hyde park which usually occur on the queen's birthday. The queen also has an official birthday, which is usually celebrated with greater pomp on the second Saturday in June.

Philip's death has robbed Elizabeth of her closest and most trusted confidante, who had been beside her throughout her record-breaking 69-year reign. It also came just as she grappled with one of the gravest crises to hit the royal family in decades - allegations of racism and neglect by it from her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan, his American wife.

Newspapers have suggested that family members would be visiting the queen over the coming days to ensure she would not be left alone while mourning her late husband. A Buckingham Palace spokesman declined to comment, saying all family matters after the funeral would be private.

Elizabeth, who was born on April 21, 1926, in Bruton Street, central London, grew up not expecting to become queen. Her father, George VI, only took the crown when his elder brother Edward VIII abdicated in 1936 to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson. She ascended to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25, and surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria as Britain's longest reigning monarch in September 2015.

Elizabeth is also queen of 15 former British colonies including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Biden calls Chauvin verdict a 'giant step' toward justice in the United States

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called the guilty verdict in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd a giant step toward justice in the United States. Derek Chauvin, a white officer, was convi...

Soccer-Super League says looking to "reshape" after English clubs quit

The breakaway European Super League, rocked by the departure of its six English clubs on Tuesday, said it would now focus on efforts to reshape the project. Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions...

Mexico restricts labor subcontracting with new law

A Mexican bill that aims to bring more workers into the formal economy by sharply limiting companies ability to subcontract labor cleared a final legislative hurdle on Tuesday, with a vote of approval in the Senate. The government of Mexica...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesTikTok sued on behalf of millions of European children over data concerns httpson.ft.com3ec15AM...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021