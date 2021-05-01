Left Menu

Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption

The Recording Academy said that nominations for the next Grammy Awards in January 2022 will be selected by all of its more than 11,000 voting members, instead of by committees of 15-30 industry experts whose names were not revealed. The Academy was slammed last year when Canadian artist The Weeknd got zero Grammy nominations, even though his critically acclaimed album "After Hours" was one of the biggest sellers of 2020.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-05-2021 04:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 04:12 IST
Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption

The organizers of music's Grammy Awards on Friday announced an end to the so-called "secret" committees that have led to allegations that the highest honors in the industry are open to rigging. The Recording Academy said that nominations for the next Grammy Awards in January 2022 will be selected by all of its more than 11,000 voting members, instead of by committees of 15-30 industry experts whose names were not revealed.

The Academy was slammed last year when Canadian artist The Weeknd got zero Grammy nominations, even though his critically acclaimed album "After Hours" was one of the biggest sellers of 2020. The Weeknd, in a Twitter post last November, said "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency."

The Recording Academy said in a statement on Friday that the changes were significant and were made "to ensure that the Grammy Awards rules and guidelines are transparent and equitable." Allegations that the Grammy nominations process is tainted were made in a legal complaint filed in early 2019 by the former chief executive of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan.

At the time, the Academy dismissed as "categorically false, misleading and wrong" Dugan's claims that its members pushed artists they have relationships with. Dugan was later fired. American pop star Halsey, also shut out of the 2021 Grammys, last year called the nominations process "elusive" and said she was "hoping for more transparency or reform."

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik called in March for an end to "secret committees." "I’m keeping the pressure on & fighting for transparency & inclusion. We need to make sure we are honoring and celebrating 'creative excellence' of ALL," Malik tweeted hours ahead of the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony.

The Recording Academy on Friday also said it was adding two new Grammy categories - for best global music performance, and best Latin urban music album - bringing to 86 the total number of Grammy Awards each year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Al Hilal move into Champions League last 16 despite defeat

Former champions Al Hilal squeezed into the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League by the slimmest of margins on Friday as the 2019 winners progressed to the last 16 as one of the best runners-up despite a 2-0 loss at the hands of Sh...

Brazil authorizes production of active ingredient for AstraZeneca vaccine

Brazils health regulator Anvisa authorized on Friday the government biomedical institute Fiocruz to produce domestically the active ingredient for the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, according to a statement....

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll nears 217,000

Mexicos health ministry on Friday reported 3,821 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 460 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,344,755 and fatalities to 216,907.Separate government data published in March sugge...

Boeing announces USD10 million aid for India's fight against COVID-19

By Lalit K Jha Washington, May 1 PTI Boeing on Friday announced a USD10 million emergency assistance package to support Indias COVID-19 response.The assistance from Boeing will be directed to organisations providing relief, including medica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021