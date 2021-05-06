Left Menu

Victoria Beckham reveals how the Spice Girls 'inspired' Beyonce

English singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham in a recent conversation revealed that Beyonce once told her British pop stars (Spice Girls) "inspired" her to go after her dreams.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:44 IST
Victoria Beckham reveals how the Spice Girls 'inspired' Beyonce
The Spice Girls, Beyonce (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

English singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham in a recent conversation revealed that Beyonce once told her British pop stars (Spice Girls) "inspired" her to go after her dreams. According to E!News, the 47-year-old songstress recalled in a new interview with Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast, "I met Beyonce a few years ago and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I'm proud to be who I am."

"And when someone like Beyonce, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that that's quite something," added Victoria. Per E!News, she noted that Victoria and the rest of the 'Spice Girls' were unapologetic about who they are, and it was part of what made them so successful.

She stated, "I look at us all, and it makes me smile because we didn't care. Whether it was fashion or beauty, we didn't care. We wore what made us feel good. We weren't worried, 'Is this the newest, coolest?' We set trends because there was no fear." The popular TV personality added that the 'Spice Girls' didn't just inspire Beyonce, "we inspired lots of young women."

Victoria opines that it wasn't all about appearances. Rather, she said the group was all about "accepting who you are," saying, "It's okay to be different. Let's not try and change who we are. Let's celebrate who we are. Let's celebrate the fact that we're all different." People magazine reported that the same approach to life was shown in their music, including songs like 'Spice Up Your Life,' and in their nicknames. Victoria was 'Posh', Mel B was 'Scary Spice', Mel C represented the 'Sporty' boys and girls, while Emma Bunton was miss 'Baby Spice' and Gerri Halliwell was aptly named 'Ginger Spice'.

In 2004, 'The Spice Girls' got together but ultimately disbanded in 2000. Over the years, they've reunited a handful of times, giving fans just enough spice to get through life. Queen Bey similarly started her music career as a part of a popular girl group. She formed 'Destiny's Child' in 1990, along with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland. They too disbanded when they each decided to pursue solo careers, but remain life-long friends. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK records 2,613 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Britain recorded a further 2,613 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and 13 deaths, official data showed on Thursday. The daily case number was up on the 2,144 reported on Wednesday while the number of fatalities was down from the 27 re...

Business briefs

Stockal, a platform that enables global investments for Indians, on Thursday said it has raised USD 3 million in funding from Aroa Ventures, Cadenza Capital Management, and others.The pre-series A round saw participation from Aroa Ventures ...

Bengal reports highest single-day deaths of 117 COVID patients, record 18,431 infections: Health Department.

Bengal reports highest single-day deaths of 117 COVID patients, record 18,431 infections Health Department....

BRIEF-New Analysis Finds Global COVID Death Toll Is Double Official Estimates - Stat News

May 6 Reuters - NEW ANALYSIS FINDS GLOBAL COVID DEATH TOLL IS DOUBLE OFFICIAL ESTIMATES - STAT NEWS Source text httpsbit.ly3upbgcj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021