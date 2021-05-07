Left Menu

Robert Downey Jr. mourns assistant Jimmy Rich's death, Marvel stars pay respect

American star Robert Downey Jr. mourned over the loss of his 'right-hand man' assistant, Jimmy Rich who passed away at the age of 52 in a car accident on Thursday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:00 IST
Robert Downey Jr. mourns assistant Jimmy Rich's death, Marvel stars pay respect
Robert Downey Jr. with assistant Jimmy Rich (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American star Robert Downey Jr. mourned over the loss of his 'right-hand man' assistant, Jimmy Rich who passed away at the age of 52 in a car accident on Thursday (local time). The 'Sherlock Holmes' star took to his Instagram handle to share the 'terrible and shocking tragedy' event of the death of his assistant.

Along with his pictures, Robert wrote a heartfelt note that read, "Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8 pm yesterday. He was a brother, my right-hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit.. our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career." After the news broke, other Marvel stars like Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt also mourned the demise of Jimmy and recalled what he meant to them in the comments section.

Chris wrote, "Oh no! I'm so sorry man. I'm praying for his family, you and yours. That sucks so bad. I'm so sorry to hear that. He was awesome. Such a tragedy." Chris Hemsworth also wrote, "So sorry mate. Absolutely Heartbreaking.Such a wonderful human. He'll be missed."

Recalling him as a good man, Mark Ruffalo wrote, "I have known him almost as long as I have known you, Robert. Breaks my heart to have Jimmy go over to the other world. You will be missed, Jimmy. Thanks for always being real, always being there to lend a hand and showing the way of light forward to so many people. Another sad day." Other stars like Jeremy Renner, Ryan Reynolds, Jack Black and more condoled his family in the comments section. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices rose 0.6 per cent to Rs 201 per kg in the futures trade on Friday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the May delivery ga...

Kerala: COVID-19 call centre operations resume as cases spike

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 PTI As Kerala continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases in the second wave, the Health Department has recommenced its call centre to redress the doubts and concerns of people and help them by passing on inform...

RBI's Rs 50K cr liquidity facility can augment hospital bed capacity by 20%: Crisil

Reserve Banks Rs 50,000-crore liquidity window can help augment the bed capacity at hospitals by up to 20 per cent as credit will be available at cheaper costs, credit ratings agency Crisil said on Friday.The window to banks under priority-...

Ghana to start second vaccine doses with re-deployed Congo COVAX shots

Ghana received 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Friday, which will enable it start offering second doses of the shot after it nearly ran out, the health ministry said. The West African country was the first to receive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021