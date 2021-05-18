Left Menu

Taylor Lautner to star in Netflix's football movie 'Home Team'

Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner, along with Kevin James and Rob Schneider is set to star in the upcoming football comedy 'Home Team', inspired by the life of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:10 IST
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the feature, which is currently in production, takes place two years after Payton won the Super Bowl but gets suspended, after which he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.

Payton was suspended for the entirety of the 2012 season after an NFL investigation found he was involved in "bounties" being paid to Saints players that would try to injure players on opposing teams. The cast also includes Jackie Sandler, Gary Valentine, Tait Blum, Maxwell Simkins, Jacob Perez, Bryant Tardy, Manny Magnus and Liam Kyle. Christopher Farrar, Merek Mastrov, Isaiah Mustafa, Christopher Titone, Ashley D. Kelley, Lavell Crawford, Allen Covert, Anthony L. Fernandez and Jared Sandler round out the cast.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Charles Kinnane and Daniel Kinnane, who have worked with James on a series of YouTube videos, will direct the film from a screenplay by Christopher Titone and Keith Blum. Adam Sandler's Happy Madison and Hey Eddie Productions are set to produce. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

