Left Menu

Angelina Jolie reignites reunion rumours with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller

After the Bennifer reunion, seems like a new reunion couple is going to make headlines soon as Oscar-winning actor Angelina Jolie was spotted leaving her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller's apartment on Friday night.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 15:04 IST
Angelina Jolie reignites reunion rumours with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller
Angelina Jolie, Jonny Lee Miller (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

After the Bennifer reunion, seems like a new reunion couple is going to make headlines soon as Oscar-winning actor Angelina Jolie was spotted leaving her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller's apartment on Friday night. Page Six reported on Saturday that on the night of Friday, June 11, Angelina Jolie was clicked entering and exiting an apartment complex in Brooklyn, New York, where her first ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller resides.

The 46-year-old star was clad in a long tan trench coat and face mask. In the pictures, she is seen entering the entrance of the building carrying a Louis Vuitton purse and a bottle of Peter Michael wine, which typically cost a couple of hundred dollars. Page Six reported that Jolie left the USD 3 million home of her ex after three hours, around 10:30 p.m.

The stars who headlined the 1995 movie 'Hackers', have not commented on the report or the photos yet. Miller and Jolie fell in love after working together in the 1995 film 'Hackers'. Jolie, who was just 20-year-old at that time made headlines after reports came that she had used her own blood to write the British actor's name on the back of a white shirt she borrowed from him for the nuptials, as per Page Six.

The couple's marriage didn't last long as they parted their ways in separated in September 1997, following a long-distance relationship that they had to live in due to their busy Hollywood schedules. They officially filed for divorce in early 1999. After their split, Jolie moved on to marry and divorce twice more - Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003 and Brad Pitt from 2014 to 2019, while Miller spent ten years married to 'Law and Order' actor Michele Hicks. The pair split in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021