Oscars Set Up for Epic Clash as 'Sinners' Claims Top Actor Award

Entertainment news has taken the spotlight with a series of noteworthy happenings. Paramount's merger with Warner Bros is set to result in a massive $79 billion entity. Notably, Paramount has ruled out plans to sell off its cable assets, choosing instead to integrate their streaming services, including Paramount+ and HBO Max, under a single platform, according to CEO David Ellison.

In the world of cinema, Oscars are highlighting the human aspects of the current Gaza conflict. Among the contenders, three films delve into the personal stories behind the devastating human toll of more than 72,000 Palestinian lives lost, aiming to bring a spotlight on individual narratives in times of war.

Fashion was abuzz with Silvana Armani taking the stage at Milan Fashion Week. In her debut collection for Giorgio Armani titled 'New Horizons', she delivered a fresh take on the brand's classic aesthetics. Meanwhile, the supernatural thriller 'Sinners' garnered the top Actor Award for best movie cast, setting the stage for a showdown at the Oscars for the Best Picture title against 'One Battle After Another'.

