PTI | Singapore | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:02 IST
Indian High Commission in Singapore concludes Yoga week with International Yoga Day celebration
The Indian High Commission on Monday observed the 7th International Day of Yoga, concluding nearly 190 online yoga sessions conducted over the week amid COVID-19 restrictions.

A special video ‘Yoga@75’ was premiered on social media platform Facebook by the High Commission to mark the day.

The mission began its International Yoga Day celebrations in Singapore on June 14.

Asana (posture) demonstration videos of students from Indian-origin schools were also published on Facebook on Monday, it said.

A webinar was conducted in association with Isha foundation on the theme of, ''Covid Anxiety and Mental Health'', and had a special recorded message from Sadhguru, the mission said.

High Commissioner P Kumaran said that there were 56 yoga instructors, studios, organisations and community centres who took part in the sessions.

A quiz competition, ‘Quizasana’, was conducted by Pragya Yoga & Wellness and it had 397 registrations.

The High Commission is also partnering with One Wellness Fitness Club, Singapore Yoga Sports Federation, Asian Yoga Sports Federation & Australian Yoga Sports Federation, for a Yoga competition for the 13th National Yoga Sports Championship and 6th Asian Yoga Sports Championship 2021 which is being held from June 20-26.

The Commission also collaborated with the Community centres and supported the Yoga sessions conducted by Narpani, a local Indian group.

Singapore's Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim graced one of the sessions at the Nee Soon Community Centre.

Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook were used to reach out to more people with the yoga sessions during the week.

