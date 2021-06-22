Priyanka Chopra reveals the 'only appropriate way' to celebrate National Selfie Day in latest post

Global icon Priyanka Chopra stepped up her selfie game and showed her fans the 'appropriate way' to celebrate National Selfie Day by sharing a stunning selfie of her. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself to mark the occasion, which is celebrated in the US. The snap features Bollywood's desi girl dressed in a blue and white patterned top with a pair of sunglasses to complete her look.

She kept her makeup subtle and opted for a light pinkish nude shade for her lips. "The only appropriate way to celebrate #NationalSelfieDay," she wrote alongside the image. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently announced as one of the ambassadors for Victoria's Secret.

She shared a few positive responses related to the development on Instagram last week and wrote, "Representation matters. It's crucial for us to show EVERYONE all over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business, this is exactly what I intend to do. It's been so incredible to see your reactions to yesterday's announcement. It's fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the world's most iconic brands. I'm so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change." Apart from this, Priyanka has been currently shooting for 'Citadel' in London. The spy series also stars Richard Madden of 'Game of Thrones' fame.

The actor will also be seen in 'Text For You', which also stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili. Priyanka also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela lined up. She was last seen in 'The White Tiger' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. The movie was released on Netflix and received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. (ANI)

