Victoria Mboko: The Young Tennis Prodigy Making Waves at the Australian Open

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko reaches the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time after defeating Clara Tauson. The 19-year-old is set to face world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, in the quarter-finals. Mboko, known for her aggressive style, drew attention after winning the Canadian Open.

Updated: 23-01-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:48 IST
Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko has made an impressive run at the Australian Open, reaching the fourth round for the first time. The 19-year-old secured her place by defeating Clara Tauson with a hard-fought 7-6(5) 5-7 6-3 victory.

Her triumph sets up a high-stakes match against world number one Aryna Sabalenka as she vies for a spot in the quarter-finals. This achievement is another milestone for Mboko, who gained recognition last year by winning the Canadian Open, becoming the youngest player since Serena Williams to defeat four major winners in a single tournament.

Mboko, who began playing tennis at the age of four in Ontario, Canada, emphasizes the learning experiences gained from facing top-tier players. Her powerful game was evident during her run to the third round of Roland Garros, proving she can compete on major stages despite her limited experience on the WTA Tour.

