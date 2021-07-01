Left Menu

Neal McDonough to star in 'Drops of Jupiter'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-07-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 09:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Neal McDonough has signed on to star in the upcoming feature film ''Drops of Jupiter''.

Described as a ''romantic psychological fantasy'', the movie will mark the feature directorial debut of actor Dominic Scott Kay, who will also star in it.

Kay, who previously directed the short film ''Saving Angelo'', starring Kevin Bacon, wrote the film's script during quarantine last year, reported Deadline.

The story examines the deep connection between a blind boy named Lion (Kay) and an Australian girl with hemophilia named Eloise, watching as the pair live vicariously through each other's perspectives.

McDonough, known for films such as ''Minority Report'', ''Captain America'' and ''Sonic the Hedgehog'', will star as Dia, the king of a world known as Tara. The 55-year-old actor will also produce the movie with his wife Ruve McDonough.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

