Left Menu

Britney Spears reportedly called 911 one night before conservatorship testimony

News details continue to emerge about American singer and songwriter Britney Spears' ongoing fight to end her 13-year conservatorship. She had reportedly called 911 to report conservatorship abuse one night prior to presenting her testimony in court.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 18:09 IST
Britney Spears reportedly called 911 one night before conservatorship testimony
Britney Spears (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

News details continue to emerge about American singer and songwriter Britney Spears' ongoing fight to end her 13-year conservatorship. She had reportedly called 911 to report conservatorship abuse one night prior to presenting her testimony in court. According to Deadline, describing the events that followed, a news outlet recently reported that "Members of Spears's team began texting one another frantically. They were worried about what Spears might say the next day, and they discussed how to prepare in the event that she went rogue."

A source close to the Ventura County, confirmed word of the California based pop star's 911 call to the investigative journalists. Law enforcement officials in the County also verified that it happened. But while emergency calls are typically made accessible to the public, the County has sealed that of Spears, citing an ongoing investigation.

The 39-year-old pop star was first placed in a comprehensive conservatorship in 2008, following a series of public incidents and hospitalizations. On June 23, she phoned in to a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, to speak publicly about the conservatorship for the first time, expressing her desire for it to be terminated. "It is my wish and dream for all of this to end. I want my life back. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive ... I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition to end the conservatorship," Spears told Judge Brenda Penny.

The new report comes on the heels of a number of major developments in Spears' conservatorship battle. On July 1, wealth management firm Bessemer Trust petitioned to withdraw as her co-conservator. As per Deadline, the day prior, Judge Brenda Penny had denied her request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from his position as her co-conservator. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021