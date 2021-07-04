Britney Spears reportedly called 911 one night before conservatorship testimony

News details continue to emerge about American singer and songwriter Britney Spears' ongoing fight to end her 13-year conservatorship. She had reportedly called 911 to report conservatorship abuse one night prior to presenting her testimony in court. According to Deadline, describing the events that followed, a news outlet recently reported that "Members of Spears's team began texting one another frantically. They were worried about what Spears might say the next day, and they discussed how to prepare in the event that she went rogue."

A source close to the Ventura County, confirmed word of the California based pop star's 911 call to the investigative journalists. Law enforcement officials in the County also verified that it happened. But while emergency calls are typically made accessible to the public, the County has sealed that of Spears, citing an ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old pop star was first placed in a comprehensive conservatorship in 2008, following a series of public incidents and hospitalizations. On June 23, she phoned in to a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, to speak publicly about the conservatorship for the first time, expressing her desire for it to be terminated. "It is my wish and dream for all of this to end. I want my life back. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive ... I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition to end the conservatorship," Spears told Judge Brenda Penny.

The new report comes on the heels of a number of major developments in Spears' conservatorship battle. On July 1, wealth management firm Bessemer Trust petitioned to withdraw as her co-conservator. As per Deadline, the day prior, Judge Brenda Penny had denied her request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from his position as her co-conservator. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)