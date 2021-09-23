Left Menu

George Clooney's Ben Affleck starrer 'The Tender Bar' gets release date

The latest directorial effort from actor-filmmaker George Clooney titled 'The Tender Bar', has now got a release date.

George Clooney, Ben Affleck. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The latest directorial effort from actor-filmmaker George Clooney titled 'The Tender Bar', has now got a release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama will be released in theatres in New York and L.A. on December 17 before a nationwide theatrical release on December 22. The movie will hit Amazon Prime Video on January 7.

William Monahan, the Oscar-winning screenwriter who penned 'The Departed', has written the movie's screenplay that is based on the Pulitzer-winning memoir from J.R. Moehringer of the same name. The story of 'The Tender Bar' follows J.R. (Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up on Long Island who seeks out father figures among the patrons at the bar run by his uncle (Affleck). Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd also star in the movie.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney and Grant Heslov have produced the project via Smokehouse Pictures along with Ted Hope, who has operated under his first-look deal with Amazon. Moehringer will be executive producing. (ANI)

