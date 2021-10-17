Left Menu

Prateik Babbar remembers mother Smita Patil on birth anniversary

On the 66th birth anniversary of actor Smita Patil, her son Prateik Babbar fondly remembered her with a touching note.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-10-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 11:16 IST
Prateik Babbar remembers mother Smita Patil on birth anniversary
Late Smita Patil (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the 66th birth anniversary of actor Smita Patil, her son Prateik Babbar fondly remembered her with a touching note. Taking to Instagram Story, Prateik wrote, "Happy birthday, mom."

In another story, he dropped a red heart emoticon. Smita Patil, who was known for her contribution to the parallel cinema movement in the Eighties, died a few weeks after she gave birth to Prateik. She was just 31 when she breathed her last in 1986. She was a recipient of the fourth highest civilian honour of India, Padma Shri.

To date, people remember Smita Patil, the second wife of actor-politician Raj Babbar, for her versatile acting performances. 'Manthan', 'Bazaar', 'Ardh Satya', and 'Waaris' among others are some of Smita Patil's memorable films. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021