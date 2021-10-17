Prateik Babbar remembers mother Smita Patil on birth anniversary

On the 66th birth anniversary of actor Smita Patil, her son Prateik Babbar fondly remembered her with a touching note. Taking to Instagram Story, Prateik wrote, "Happy birthday, mom."

In another story, he dropped a red heart emoticon. Smita Patil, who was known for her contribution to the parallel cinema movement in the Eighties, died a few weeks after she gave birth to Prateik. She was just 31 when she breathed her last in 1986. She was a recipient of the fourth highest civilian honour of India, Padma Shri.

To date, people remember Smita Patil, the second wife of actor-politician Raj Babbar, for her versatile acting performances. 'Manthan', 'Bazaar', 'Ardh Satya', and 'Waaris' among others are some of Smita Patil's memorable films. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)