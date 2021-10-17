Prateik Babbar remembers mother Smita Patil on birth anniversary
On the 66th birth anniversary of actor Smita Patil, her son Prateik Babbar fondly remembered her with a touching note.
On the 66th birth anniversary of actor Smita Patil, her son Prateik Babbar fondly remembered her with a touching note. Taking to Instagram Story, Prateik wrote, "Happy birthday, mom."
In another story, he dropped a red heart emoticon. Smita Patil, who was known for her contribution to the parallel cinema movement in the Eighties, died a few weeks after she gave birth to Prateik. She was just 31 when she breathed her last in 1986. She was a recipient of the fourth highest civilian honour of India, Padma Shri.
To date, people remember Smita Patil, the second wife of actor-politician Raj Babbar, for her versatile acting performances. 'Manthan', 'Bazaar', 'Ardh Satya', and 'Waaris' among others are some of Smita Patil's memorable films. (ANI)
