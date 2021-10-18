Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty flaunts undercut buzz haircut in latest workout video

Actor Shilpa Shetty is the queen of fashion and style and continues to prove so with her trendy new haircut.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-10-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:54 IST
Shilpa Shetty flaunts undercut buzz haircut in latest workout video
Shilpa Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shilpa Shetty is the queen of fashion and style and continues to prove so with her trendy new haircut. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Dhadkan' star posted a workout video which she began by tying her hair in a ponytail, flaunting her new undercut buzz haircut.

Another element of the diva's sporty avatar that caught the viewers' attention was her workout wear featuring the word 'PINK' in bold, capital letters. Once she finished tying her hair, Shilpa winked at the camera and began her high-intensity workout.

She chose Diljit Dosanjh's popular number 'Lover' as the background song. "You can't live each day without taking risks and without getting out of your comfort zone: be it going for an Undercut buzz cut (which took a lot of gumption, won't lie) or performing my new aerobic workout: the 'Tribal Squats'," she penned the caption.

Fans and members of the film industry flooded the post with likes and comments. "Love it! There is more power to U, when u do things that are uncomfortable n beat stereotypes," choreographer Terence Lewis commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after judging 'Super Dancer 4', Shilpa is all set to join 'India's Got Talent' as a judge, along with popular musician-rapper Badshah. The reality show will air on Sony TV this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021