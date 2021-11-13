Left Menu

Britney Spears wins freedom as conservatorship ended after 13 years

"Effective today, the conservatorship of the person and the estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated," Judge Brenda Penny said after a hearing. She added that the current conservator would continue working to settle ongoing financial issues in the case.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2021 03:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 03:58 IST
Britney Spears wins freedom as conservatorship ended after 13 years

A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled the life of pop star Britney Spears for 13 years. "Effective today, the conservatorship of the person and the estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated," Judge Brenda Penny said after a hearing.

She added that the current conservator would continue working to settle ongoing financial issues in the case. The 39-year-old "Piece of Me" singer had begged the court to terminate the legal arrangement that has governed her personal life and $60 million estate since 2008.

She did not attend Friday's hearing in Los Angeles. Fans outside erupted in cheers at the decision and broke into singing her hit "Stronger."

The conservatorship was set up and overseen by the singer's father after she had a public breakdown and underwent treatment for undisclosed mental health issues. Since revealing years of private anguish in tearful testimony in June, Spears has received a groundswell of public support and hired a new lawyer who moved aggressively to end the restrictions. In June, she told the court she had been traumatized https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/britney-spears-gets-her-day-court-what-will-she-say-2021-06-23 and that she wanted her "life back" as soon as possible.

None of those involved in the conservatorship on Friday had opposed the request to end it. A key question on Friday had been whether Judge Penny might require Spears to undergo a mental health evaluation, a step often taken before ending a conservatorship. She did not do so.

Interest in the case was propelled in the past year by documentaries and the #FreeBritney movement of fans who questioned why the singer lived under restrictions while successfully touring around the world and earning millions of dollars. (Additional reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Matthew Lewis, Cynthia Osterman and Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021