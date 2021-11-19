Left Menu

52nd edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to commence in Goa from tomorrow

The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is reckoned as one of Asia's oldest and India's biggest international film festivals, will be commencing in Goa from tomorrow, November 20 and will run through till November 28.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 20:44 IST
52nd edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to commence in Goa from tomorrow
52nd International Film Festival of India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is reckoned as one of Asia's oldest and India's biggest international film festivals, will be commencing in Goa from tomorrow, November 20 and will run through till November 28. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, in October, had announced that film directors Istvan Szabo and Martin Scorsese will be conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini and renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi will also be felicitated with the "Indian film personality of the year" award. For the first time ever, IFFI has invited major OTT players to participate in the festival. In a first, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Voot and Sony Liv will participate at the Film Festival through exclusive Masterclasses, content launches and previews, curated film package screenings, and various other on-ground and virtual events.

Further, the Tamil film 'Koozhangal', which is India's entry for the 2022 Academy Awards, will be screened in the Indian Panorama segment of IFFI. The festival is being organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), in collaboration with the Goa government and the Indian film industry.

IFFI is recognised by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF). Annually, the festival celebrates some of the finest cinematic works and showcases a bouquet of the best films from India and around the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021