Left Menu

Singer Shalmali Kholgade marries boyfriend Farhan Shaikh

Playback singer Shalmali Kholgade on Tuesday announced that she has tied the knot with her boyfriend Farhan Shaikh.Taking to Instagram, Kholgade said she got married to Shaikh, a sound engineer, on November 22 in an intimate ceremony that was held at her residence here.22nd November 2021 is the most precious day in my life thus far The day I got married to my perfect match farhanfshaikh...We had precisely the kind of wedding we had hoped to have...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:27 IST
Singer Shalmali Kholgade marries boyfriend Farhan Shaikh
  • Country:
  • India

Playback singer Shalmali Kholgade on Tuesday announced that she has tied the knot with her boyfriend Farhan Shaikh.

Taking to Instagram, Kholgade said she got married to Shaikh, a sound engineer, on November 22 in an intimate ceremony that was held at her residence here.

''22nd November 2021 is the most precious day in my life thus far! The day I got married to my perfect match @farhanfshaikh...

''We had precisely the kind of wedding we had hoped to have... In the living room of our home with our parents and siblings, a few aunts and cousins!'' the 31-year-old singer wrote alongside a photo with Shaikh and other relatives.

Kholgada is known for singing some of the most popular tracks in recent times including ''Pareshaan'' from ''Ishaqzaade'', ''Aga Bai'' from ''Aiyyaa'' and ''Daru Desi'' from ''Cocktail''.

The singer said Shaikh and her got married as per both Hindu and Muslim rituals.

''Farhan’s brother-in-law @abdullahusman was kind enough to recite a Dua, conduct an english translation of Nikaah and then did recited Al-Fatihah.

''My incredible Father conducted the Lajja Hom and Saptapadi with an English translation. As complete as it can be was what our wedding was. I still can’t get over how wholesome it was!'' Kholgade posted.

The couple received congratulatory messages from many from the music world, including Clinton Cerejo, Shilpa Rao, Jonita Gandhi as well as actors Priya Bapat and Gauahar Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021