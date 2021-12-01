Left Menu

Sameer Wankhede asked to appear before Mumbai caste verification panel

The committee told us that Wankhede will be asked to depose before it on December 14, Kamble said on Wednesday.Notably, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had also earlier alleged that Wankhede was born a Muslim, but he forged his documents to get the government job.Wankhede had led a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in October this year and drugs were allegedly seized onboard.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 10:20 IST
Sameer Wankhede asked to appear before Mumbai caste verification panel
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A caste verification committee here has asked Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede to appear before it on December 14, according to Bhim Army leader Ashok Kamble, who is the complainant in the matter.

Kamble had filed the complaint with the Mumbai district caste verification committee against Wankhede for allegedly forging documents and presenting himself as a member of the Hindu Mahar (Scheduled Caste) community to secure the government job.

"We presented all the documents to the committee and asked it to take up the matter further. The committee told us that Wankhede will be asked to depose before it on December 14," Kamble said on Wednesday.

Notably, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had also earlier alleged that Wankhede was born a Muslim, but he forged his documents to get the government job.

Wankhede had led a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in October this year and drugs were allegedly seized onboard. Later, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and some other people were arrested in that case.

Malik had termed the cruise drugs case as ''fake'' and leveled a series of allegations against Wankhede.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

