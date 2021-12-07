Left Menu

K-pop band BTS to take extended break ahead of March concert

South Korean superstar pop band BTS will take an "extended period of rest" following U.S. appearances this month before returning to the stage in Seoul in March, the group's management company said.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-12-2021 03:25 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 03:24 IST
K-pop band BTS to take extended break ahead of March concert
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

South Korean superstar pop band BTS will take an "extended period of rest" following U.S. appearances this month before returning to the stage in Seoul in March, the group's management company said. Bighit Music, the group's management company, said in a statement on Sunday that the musicians would take a break over the holidays and prepare for a concert and new album that will start a "new chapter."

"They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with fans in-person in Seoul," the statement said. The seven-member boy band is a global sensation, with catchy upbeat tunes including this past summer's hit "Butter."

BTS held online performances during the COVID-19 pandemic and recently thrilled fans with a series of live shows in Los Angeles https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/bts-emotional-beyond-words-play-front-fans-again-2021-11-29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
3
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021