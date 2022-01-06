Left Menu

Covid surge: ASI shuts centrally protected monuments in its Delhi Circle

PTI | Hialeah | Updated: 06-01-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 20:32 IST
Covid surge: ASI shuts centrally protected monuments in its Delhi Circle
The Archeological Survey of India has decided to close all centrally protected monuments under its Delhi Circle from Thursday to January 20, or till restrictions due to the sudden surge in Covid cases are lifted, officials said Thursday.

The ASI order was issued after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority restricted all kinds of gatherings and congregations (social, ritual, academic, entertainment, religious, political, festival related etc) in the national capital from January 4.

''Accordingly, it is decided to close the Centrally Protected Monuments under the jurisdiction of Delhi circle from 06-20 January, 2022 or till prohibition is lifted whichever is earlier. All the directives / SoPs issued by State / District Administration shall be scrupulously adhered in the matter,'' the ASI order stated.

The Delhi Circle has around 174 monuments including the Qutub Minar, the Red Fort and the Humayun's Tomb.

